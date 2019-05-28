Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

At least 19 injured in Japanese stabbing spree — TV

Emergencies
May 28, 5:08 UTC+3 TOKYO

An unidentified man, armed with a knife, attacked a group of children and adults who were waiting for a bus

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

TOKYO, May 28. /TASS/. At least 19 people were injured when an unidentified man attacked a group of schoolchildren with a knife at a park in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near the capital Tokyo on Tuesday, the NHK TV channel reported.

The unidentified man, armed with a knife, attacked a group of children and adults who were waiting for a bus. Later, he stabbed himself in the neck. He is now in critical condition.

According to the report, three people, including one child, were in the state of clinical death after the attack.

Police and rescuers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

The Kyodo news agency quoted Japan's education minister, Masahiko Shibayama, as saying that security measures at educational facilities and school routes would be stepped up in the wake of the incident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
3
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
4
Russia’s Rosatom to sign contract for two more nuclear icebreakers
5
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
6
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT