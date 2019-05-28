At least 19 injured in Japanese stabbing spree — TV

TOKYO, May 28. /TASS/. At least 19 people were injured when an unidentified man attacked a group of schoolchildren with a knife at a park in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near the capital Tokyo on Tuesday, the NHK TV channel reported.

The unidentified man, armed with a knife, attacked a group of children and adults who were waiting for a bus. Later, he stabbed himself in the neck. He is now in critical condition.

According to the report, three people, including one child, were in the state of clinical death after the attack.

Police and rescuers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

The Kyodo news agency quoted Japan's education minister, Masahiko Shibayama, as saying that security measures at educational facilities and school routes would be stepped up in the wake of the incident.