Man who attacked Rodina newspaper editor-in-chief was on wanted list, regional MP says

May 27, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the lawmaker, the man who made the attack had visited the office of Stavropol newspaper before, "suggesting that materials which are unacceptable to us be published"

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The man who attacked the KPRF party newspaper Rodina’s editor-in-chief and four employees of the party territorial committee in the Stavropol Region was on the wanted list, Deputy Chairman of the KPRF Central Committee and member of the State Duma Dmitry Novikov told TASS on Monday.

"He was detained. It turned out that he was on the wanted list for some other actions. He explained his act by a deliberate decision and that he came to kill the newspaper’s editor for political motives; that was his statement," Novikov said, not specifying the reasons for which the man had been put on the wanted list.

Four people injured in attack on Rodina newspaper office in Stavropol

The incident occurred about noon, the politician said. "The man who made the attack, born in 1946, had visited the office of Stavropol newspaper before, suggesting that materials which are unacceptable to us be published. He received a refusal, and today, when he came to the regional committee again, he attacked the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, striking him in the face with a knife. A total of four people received knife injuries when trying to calm down this person," Novikov added.

