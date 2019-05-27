Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rodina editor-in-chief injured in attack underwent operation, says daughter

Emergencies
May 27, 16:43 UTC+3

Head of the KPRF faction in the Stavropol Region Duma Viktor Lozovoy, who was present during the attack, said that Nikolai Bondarenko managed to turn aside, but did not avoid the injury

STAVROPOL, May 27. /TASS/. The KPRF party newspaper Rodina’s editor-in-chief, Nikolai Bondarenko, underwent an operation following a knife attack, his daughter Svetlana Sundukova told TASS on Monday.

"Nikolai [Bondarenko] underwent an operation; it was long, and the bleeding did not stop long. The operation was successful, and his state is normal. His cheek was slashed with a knife: [the attacker] aimed at his throat," Sundukova said.

Head of the KPRF faction in the Stavropol Region Duma Viktor Lozovoy, who was present during the attack, said that Bondarenko managed to turn aside during the strike, but still did not avoid the injury. The editor-in-chief is in moderately grave condition; nothing is threatening his life.

