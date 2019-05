ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. A passenger plane flying from Beijing safely landed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport with one of its engines off, a spokesman for the airport told TASS on Sunday.

"When approaching runway at the Pulkovo airport, the crew of flight Beijing-St. Petersburg requested emergency landing due to the failure of one of its engines. Rescuers were swiftly sent to the scene. The plane landed safely," the spokesman said, adding that the airport is operating routinely.