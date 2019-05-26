Russian Politics & Diplomacy
One dies, 11 hurt in powerful earthquake in Peru - daily

Emergencies
May 26, 18:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The quake’s epicenter was located 85 kilometers southeast of the city of Lagunas, with a population of 9,000

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least one person died and eleven more were hurt in a magnitude 8 earthquake in northern Peru in the small hours on Sunday, La Republica, one of Peru’s main national dailies, said on Sunday citing the National Emergency Operations Center.

According to the center, a man was killed by falling stones in the Cajamarca region. Eleven people were reported to be hurt in different part of Peru.

The quake’s epicenter was located 85 kilometers southeast of the city of Lagunas, with a population of 9,000. The earthquake struck at a depth of 105 kilometers. Earth tremors were also felt in Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. Several villages in the departments of San Martin and Loreto were cut off from electricity. Many buildings were damaged, including houses and a hospital.

