Ten people hospitalized after accident with public transit van near Saratov

Emergencies
May 25, 23:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

One person is in critical condition in an intensive care unit

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

TASS, May 25. Ten people have been taken to hospitals after a public transit van collided with a heavy truck in the Russian central region of Saratov on Saturday, a local healthcare committee told reporters.

Seven people are reported to be in satisfactory condition, another two have suffered light injuries, but one person is in critical condition in an intensive care unit, said the healthcare committee of the neighboring Volgograd region.

It was earlier reported that nine people were hospitalized after the road accident on the Syzran-Saratov-Volgograd highway. Later, ten people were reported to be hurt. They all were admitted to the hospital of a nearby town.

On Saturday, a Peugeot public transit van collided with a Volvo heavy truck. The public transit van was carrying 13 people from the city of Orenburg to Makhachkala when it crashed. Investigation is underway.

