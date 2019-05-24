Russian Politics & Diplomacy
At least six injured after explosion in Lyon, media report

Emergencies
May 24, 19:53 UTC+3 TASS

An eight-year old girl is among the injured, the Le Progres newspaper reported

© EPA-EFE/Frederic Scheiber

PARIS, May 24. /TASS/. At least eight people have been injured after a bomb exploded in the pedestrian Victor Hugo street in the center of Lyon, the Le Progres newspaper reported.

An eight-year old girl is among the injured, the newspaper specified. According to Le Progres, the bomb was hidden in a bag filled with nails and bolts.

The medical services note that people were mostly injured in the lower limbs.

The Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region prefecture has confirmed the explosion reports. The area around the Victor Hugo and Sala streets intersection hit by the explosion is cordoned by the police, bomb squads are at the scene.

