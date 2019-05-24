Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Greek officials seize $800,000 from Russian citizen at Athens airport

Emergencies
May 24, 19:52 UTC+3 ATHENS

The Russian national was not detained and flew to Istanbul

ATHENS, May 24. /TASS/. The Greek officials have seized $800,000 from a Russian national from the transit zone at Athens International Airport until the origin of the money is identified, the Russian citizen’s attorney informed TASS on Friday.

The man has declared the sum before leaving Moscow, he transported the money in a carry-on bag.

The Russian national was not detained and flew to Istanbul, his attorney said. Legal measures will be taken to return the major part of the sum. The Greek side stated that Greece would impose a fine to the tune of 25% of the figure due to the fact that the money has not been declared in Greece.

Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
