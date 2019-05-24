Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia offers Israel help in fighting wildfires

Emergencies
May 24, 17:39 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had "addressed many countries"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

TEL AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. Russia offered help to Israel in combating forest fires before the Israeli diplomats had addressed with the corresponding request, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported on Friday.

"Several countries, including Russia, are ready to offer their help. They offered their help even before we had turned to them for it," Netanyahu’s office quoted his speech delivered at a meeting with participation of Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan in the command post of rescue services in Tel Hadid. "To date, help has come from Greece, Croatia, Italy, Egypt and Cyprus, and we highly value it. I would like to thank my friend, President of Egypt [Abdel Fattah] El-Sisi for sending two helicopters," the prime minister went on.

Netanyahu noted that Israel had "addressed many countries." "We agreed with the minister of internal security and the head of the National Security Council to seek for help on the widest scale possible," the prime minister added. He also noted that Israel had received help from Palestine’s authorities, that had deployed several fire engines.

Strong wildfires sparked in parks and nature reserves in the area between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Thursday, following a wave of extreme heat, up to 50 degrees in some areas, which was the strongest this year. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from several communities in the central part of the country on Thursday due to the risk of fires, and roads were closed, including some highways.

According to police, more than 15 private homes burned on Thursday. No victims were reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev Benjamin Netanyahu
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
Venezuela pins hopes on Russia, China in developing nanosatellites
3
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
4
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
5
Low-quality oil in Druzhba pipeline won't affect Russian economy, minister says
6
Losses from cyberattacks in Russia in 2019 may double to $40.27 bln, Sberbank says
7
Press review: Modi’s sweeping victory and Washington’s belligerent Arctic machinations
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT