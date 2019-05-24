Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB busts four underground arms workshops

Emergencies
May 24, 10:27 UTC+3

A total of 74 artillery weapons were confiscated

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detected four bootleg arms workshops, the FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS.

"The activity of four bootleg workshops with special equipment for weapons modernization and production of munitions was shut down," the FSB noted.

Read also

Russia's FSB busts clandestine gun traffickers in nationwide raid

A total of 74 artillery weapons made in Russia and abroad - two machine guns, three assault rifles, two submachine guns, 57 handguns and revolvers, 10 carbines and rifles - were confiscated from residents from Crimea, Moscow and the Moscow, Chelyabinsk and Ryazan Regions. Six fragmentation hand grenades, 12.5 kg of explosive agents (gunpowder, trinitrotoluene), about 100 main parts for weapons, more than 5,500 shells of various caliber and more than 10,000 components for their production were also found.

The FSB specified that the criminal group is involved in the restoration of the combat capabilities of civil weapons in the bootleg workshops, the production of munitions and their subsequent sale. Its activity was suppressed in cooperation with the Interior Ministry employees. The issue of launching a criminal case is pending.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
2
FSB busts four underground arms workshops
3
Several countries express interest in purchasing RD-120 rocket engine — Roscosmos
4
Russia signs contract to dispatch military specialists to Republic of Congo
5
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
6
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT