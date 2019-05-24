FSB busts four underground arms workshops

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detected four bootleg arms workshops, the FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS.

"The activity of four bootleg workshops with special equipment for weapons modernization and production of munitions was shut down," the FSB noted.

A total of 74 artillery weapons made in Russia and abroad - two machine guns, three assault rifles, two submachine guns, 57 handguns and revolvers, 10 carbines and rifles - were confiscated from residents from Crimea, Moscow and the Moscow, Chelyabinsk and Ryazan Regions. Six fragmentation hand grenades, 12.5 kg of explosive agents (gunpowder, trinitrotoluene), about 100 main parts for weapons, more than 5,500 shells of various caliber and more than 10,000 components for their production were also found.

The FSB specified that the criminal group is involved in the restoration of the combat capabilities of civil weapons in the bootleg workshops, the production of munitions and their subsequent sale. Its activity was suppressed in cooperation with the Interior Ministry employees. The issue of launching a criminal case is pending.