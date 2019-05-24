Three militants eliminated in Dagestan

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have eliminated three militants in the Dagestan Region, the information center of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS.

"Three criminals have been eliminated in Dagestan. Automatic weapons and munitions were found on the site of the clash," the NAC specified.

The committee’s official did not provide any details on the special operation.

The special operation under the operating counter-terrorism operation regime was carried out in the Kizilyurt district, Dagestan Region. "During examination of an uninhabited private house located in the village of Sultan-Yangu-Yurt, law enforcement officers were attacked by a group of armed people. They eliminated three criminals with return fire. No law enforcement officers were killed and no civilians were injured," the NAC said.