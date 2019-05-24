Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three militants eliminated in Dagestan

Emergencies
May 24, 10:01 UTC+3

Automatic weapons and munitions were found on the site of the clash

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have eliminated three militants in the Dagestan Region, the information center of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS.

Read also

Over 1,300 people from Dagestan joined Syrian militants — National Guard

"Three criminals have been eliminated in Dagestan. Automatic weapons and munitions were found on the site of the clash," the NAC specified.

The committee’s official did not provide any details on the special operation.

The special operation under the operating counter-terrorism operation regime was carried out in the Kizilyurt district, Dagestan Region. "During examination of an uninhabited private house located in the village of Sultan-Yangu-Yurt, law enforcement officers were attacked by a group of armed people. They eliminated three criminals with return fire. No law enforcement officers were killed and no civilians were injured," the NAC said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
2
FSB busts four underground arms workshops
3
Several countries express interest in purchasing RD-120 rocket engine — Roscosmos
4
Russia signs contract to dispatch military specialists to Republic of Congo
5
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
6
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT