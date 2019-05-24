Over 20 forest fires reported in Russia on territory of around 12,000 hectares

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 20 forest fires are reported on the territory of around 12,000 hectares in Russia, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Friday.

On Thursday, 40 wildfires were reported in several Russian regions.

"As of 12am on 24 May 2019, 24 forest fires are reported on the territory of 11,898 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said adding that over the last 24 hours, firefighters extinguished wildfires on the territory of around 23,000 hectares.

Most forest fires are reported in the Irkutsk region (9), Zabaikalsky region (6), Buryatia region (4) and Tyva region (3). A total of 2,000 people and 438 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Zabaikalsky and Tyva regions.