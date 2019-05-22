At least 12 Russians injured in bus accident in Italy — Russian Embassy

ROME, May 22 /TASS/ At least 12 Russians citizens suffered injuries in a tourist bus accident near the city of Siena, the Russian Embassy representative in Italy told TASS on Wednesday.

"We received lists from one of the hospitals where the victims were taken. Among them, 12 Russians and two Armenians," the diplomats said. They clarified that the condition of all victims is satisfactory and, most likely, "they will be discharged today."

"Our colleagues from the embassy of Kazakhstan also contacted us, saying that their citizens were also among the passengers, but how many, has not been specified," the representative.

Earlier another hospital in Siena told TASS that they have 20 bus crash victims, including eight in serious condition. However, their citizenship has not been clarified. The accident occurred at 9:30 (10:30 Moscow time) on the highway connecting Siena with Florence near the city of Monteriggioni. The bus, which was operated by an Italian, flew off the road and fell into a ravine, turning over. As a result of the accident, one woman, presumably a tour guide, died, more than 30 passengers were injured. The bus carried 51-60 people. All of them headed from the resort town of Montecatini Terme on a trip to Siena.