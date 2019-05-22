One Russian allegedly killed in bus accident in Italy, 10 injured

ROME, May 22 / TASS/. A tourist bus presumably carrying 60 Russian citizens turned over on the Siena-Florence highway, killing one, and injuring at least 10 people, a representative at the Russian Embassy in Italy told TASS on Wednesday.

"The embassy received a signal from the Italian Department of Civil Protection about an accident involving a tourist bus, on board which, according to preliminary information, were 60 people, presumably Russian citizens. One person died and 10 were injured," the representative said.

Currently, the embassy staff are checking the information available from the Italian side. "Diplomats were sent to the location of the accident, and will contact the victims in person and check out all of the information," said the representative.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel that a hotline has been opened at the Russian Embassy in Italy, and can be used to clarify information about friends and relatives that may have been involved in this accident. According to her, victims with injuries of varying severity were sent to Siena hospitals.

The accident occurred at 9:30 (10:30 Moscow time) on the highway connecting Siena with Florence near the city of Monteriggioni, the agency reported. According to the first witnesses, passengers were blocked in the overturned bus.