Tourist bus flips over in Italy, Russians reported injured

Emergencies
May 22, 12:52 UTC+3

Police and rescue workers are on the scene

© EPA-EFE/FABIO DI PIETRO

ROME, May 22 / TASS /. A tourist bus carrying 60 Russian citizens turned over on the Siena-Florence highway, killing one, injuring at least 10 people, a representative at the Russian Embassy told TASS on Wednesday.

"The embassy received a signal from the Italian Department of Civil Protection about an accident involving a tourist bus, on board which, according to preliminary data, there were 60 people, presumably Russian citizens. One person died and 10 were injured," the diplomatic mission representative said. 

Italian media earlier reported that up tp 15 people might be injured following the incident. The accident occurred at 9:30 (10:30 Moscow time). According to the first witnesses, passengers were blocked in the overturned bus.

