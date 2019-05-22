FSB concludes counterterrorism operation in Vladimir region

VLADIMIR, May 22. /TASS/. A counterterrorism operation is over in the town of Kolchugino, Vladimir Region, where two militants were neutralized last night, the regional branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"Head of the FSB branch in the Vladimir Region Colonel Kuzminykh, who led the counterterrorism operation in Kolchugino, has made a decision to conclude it at 08:40 on May 22, 2019," the statement reads.

The counterterrorism operation was launched at 00:35 on May 22.

Earlier reports said that law enforcers had neutralized two militants blocked in a residential house in Kolchugino overnight into Wednesday. About 15 local residents had to be evacuated for the duration of the operation.

According to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), the militants have been preliminarily identified and are believed to have been supporters of a terrorist organization who "maintained contacts with emissaries based abroad and planned to carry out a terrorist attack in a crowded place." Weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device were found at the scene.