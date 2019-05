MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude has rocked the Andaman and Nicobar islands — an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, US Geological Survey reported on Wednesday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 240 km to the north of the town of Bambooflat at the depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.