Passengers of SSJ 100 plane fly to Moscow after aborted takeoff from Ulyanovsk

ULYANOVSK, May 19. /TASS/. Passengers of Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100, which aborted takeoff from Ulyanovsk on Saturday due to technical reasons, flew to Moscow by Airbus A320 on Sunday morning, the airport’s Director-General Sergey Nakonechny told TASS.

Earlier a TASS source said that Sukhoi Superjet 100, which was scheduled to take off from Ulyanovsk to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 17:20 (16:20 Moscow Time) returned to the airport due to technical reasons.

"[The passengers] flew at 6:20 (5:20 Moscow Time) by Aeroflot’s Airbus A320 flight. An inspector of civil aviation’s Volga department is investigating the incident," Nakonechny said.

A sensor had notified pilots about a malfunction and the crew decided to abort the takeoff, but there was no hydraulic failure, he noted.