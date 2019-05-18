Police sound ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Sochi airport

KRASNODAR, May 18. /TASS/. The international airport of the Russian Black Sea resort Sochi has resumed operation after police gave the ‘all clear’ having searched the building, the airport’s press service told TASS on Saturday.

It was reported earlier that Sochi airport received an email saying that the bomb had been planted in the building, so the passengers were evacuated.

"At 18.55 Moscow Time, Sochi International Airport resumed operation in line with its routine schedule," the spokesperson said. "The airport’s building had been searched, but the bomb threat had not been confirmed."

The spokesperson added that seven flight had been delayed amid the bomb scare.