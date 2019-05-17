Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Court in Moscow arrests North Ossetia-born man for transferring $770,000 to IS

Emergencies
May 17, 17:03 UTC+3

Georgy Guyev pled not guilty and asked for house arrest, the court found no reasons for sustaining his request

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has remanded in custody for two months North Ossetia-born Georgy Guyev, who has transferred at least 50 million rubles ($773,773) to the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), a TASS correspondent reports.

"The investigator’s request shall be sustained and Guyev remanded in custody till July 13," the judge said.

Guyev pled not guilty and asked for house arrest. The court found no reasons for sustaining his request.

Guyev case

According to the investigators, Guyev during the period lasting from January 2015 to May 2019 used bank cards to collect cash and provide financial services to the Islamic State and also to the founder of the Islamic foundation Muhajirun, Israel Ahmednabiyev (Abu Umar Sasitlinsky, wanted for terrorism - TASS).

The investigators obtained evidence Guyev had transferred to the Islamic State no less than 50 million rubles. The funds raised were converted to cash outside Russia and spent on preparations for terrorist crimes. The man’s home was searched and a large amount of bank cards, mobile phones with instructions from IS coordinators, extremist books and emblems seized.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Guyev under part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (complicity in terrorist activity).

