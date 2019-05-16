Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police say 96 detained during unauthorized protests in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

Emergencies
May 16, 15:04 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Since May 13, unauthorized rallies have been going on in Yekaterinburg against plans to build a cathedral in the park

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Moldavskaya/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, May 16. /TASS/. As many as 96 people have been detained since the beginning of authorized protests in downtown Yekaterinburg, where St. Catherine’s Cathedral is planned to be rebuilt, the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday. A source in the city’s Verkh-Isetsky District Court told TASS that 21 of them had been arrested.

According to police, 26 protesters were detained on May 14 and another 70 on May 15. Spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s Sverdlovsk Region Branch Valery Gorelykh said that three teenagers had been among those detained on May 15.

The court source told TASS that as of 15:00 local time (10:00 GMT), 21 people had been arrested for the period of two to ten days for violating rules for public meetings, protests and rallies.

Read also

Over 30 protesters detained at unauthorized rally in Russia’s Urals city

Since May 13, unauthorized rallies have been going on in Yekaterinburg against plans to rebuild the cathedral in a park instead of its original site. Yekaterinburg’s authorities made the decision in February 2019, taking public opinion into consideration and in accordance with all necessary procedures, but still provoked outrage from some of the city’s residents.

On May 14, 150 police officers were deployed to maintain law and order during protests, while 304 police officers, as well as National Guard members, maintained law and order on May 15.

"Since some social media users continue calling for protests and other unlawful activities, the Sverdlovsk Region Branch of the Russian Interior Ministry urges citizens to avoid responding to provocations and refrain from participating in unauthorized activities," Gorelykh emphasized.

Saint Catherine’s Cathedral is expected to be built by 2023, when Yekaterinburg will celebrate its 300th anniversary.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
3
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
4
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
5
Police say 96 detained during unauthorized protests in Russia’s Yekaterinburg
6
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
7
Russia features interceptor drone, soldier’s reconnaissance system at arms show in Belarus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT