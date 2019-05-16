Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Perm Region to pay compensation to families of those killed in chemical plant blast

Emergencies
May 16, 10:03 UTC+3 PERM

Each bereaved family will receive $15,420 from the Perm Region reserve fund, and the injured person will receive $6,170

PERM, May 16. /TASS/. The Perm Region authorities will pay compensations to the families of the people who were killed and the person who was injured in an explosion at the Azot chemical plant (part of Uralchem); 3.4 billion rubles ($52,430) will be allocated from the regional reserve fund for this purpose, the press service of the Perm Region governor told TASS on Wednesday.

"Governor Maxim Reshetnikov signed an order to support those killed and injured in the explosion at Azot. Each bereaved family will receive 1 million rubles [$15,420] from the Perm Region reserve fund, and the injured person will receive 400,000 rubles [$6,170]. A total of 3.4 million rubles [$52,430]," the source said.

The explosion at the plant occurred on May 6 during repair works. Three repair men were killed and one was injured. The production process did not stop; the emergency situation did not affect it.

Uralchem earlier announced the plans to pay compensations. The company defrayed the expenses to bury the deceased and treat the injured person. The company plans to pay 3 million rubles ($46,260) to the bereaved families; they will also receive insurance payments and material support for children under the collective labor agreement.

A criminal case was launched over the violation of production safety requirements at hazardous facilities based on this fact. The court arrested three Azot employees following the explosion: a product engineer and two shift chiefs.

Azot is a branch of Uralchem which produces ammonia, nitric acid, carbamide, sodium nitrite and ammonium nitrate.

