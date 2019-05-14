Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 120 forest fires extinguished in Russia over last 24 hours

Emergencies
May 14, 5:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 3,021 people and 635 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Around 120 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia on the territory of nearly 19,258 hectares in the last 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Tuesday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 121 forest fires were extinguished on the territory of 19,258 hectares over the last 24 hours. As of 12am Moscow time on 14 May 2019, 49 wildfires continue blazing on the territory of 29,329 hectares. Firefighting efforts are underway," the press service said.

Most forest fires are reported in the Irkutsk region (9,300 hectares), Zabaikalsky region (7,652 hectares), and Kurgan region (6,700 hectares).

A total of 3,021 people and 635 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

