Bodies of three tourists who died in Altai delivered to Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 13. /TASS/. The bodies of three tourists who died in the Altai Region last week were delivered to Novosibirsk. Novosibirsk Mayor Anatoly Lokot said about it at an urgent meeting in the Novosibirsk Region government on Monday.

A tourist group of nine people got caught in an avalanche in the Southern Chuya Range on May 6. Only two women survived the avalanche reported about the fact on May 8. First responders found five bodies on the site; the operation was suspended for about six weeks due to the danger of an avalanche.

"Four out of seven missing tourists <…> are Novosibirsk residents; the bodies of three of them were delivered to Novosibirsk today," Lokot said.

The mayor noted that the authorities are ready to help the bereaved families. "We are keeping in contact with the families and rendering support to them," he added.

Five recovered bodies were identified, according to previous reports. The funerals for three deceased members of the group will be held on May 12 and 13, according to information published on the VKontakte page for mountain tourism of the Novosibirsk State University.