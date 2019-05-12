Investigative committee office opens criminal case after gas explosion in Rostov Region

© Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Investigative committee has opened a criminal case after a domestic gas explosion in Rostov Region killed two people, the press service told TASS on Sunday.

"Investigators opened a criminal case due to negligence in the Kamensky District after two people were killed in a household gas explosion in a residential building.

Investigators and criminologists are working at the scene of the crime. Documents relevant to the case have been taken from the gas company that provided service to the area.

Seven apartments were damaged in total as a result of the explosion. "Two apartments [on the second floor] were damaged completely; five more apartments sustained partial damages," a source in the administration said.

There is a threat of collapse in the building, which complicates work of rescuers. The house is disconnected from the gas supply at present.

An adult and a child died in the explosion, two more people, among them an elderly woman, remain hospitalized at the central municipal hospital of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky," the press service said.

The domestic gas explosion occurred earlier in the two-storey house in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region. Roofing collapsed on the area of 50 square meters.