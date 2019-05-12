Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Seven apartments damaged by gas explosion in Rostov Region

Emergencies
May 12, 5:36 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Two more individuals died after the accident

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 12. /TASS/. Seven apartments were damaged in total as a result of the domestic gas explosion occurred earlier in the Rostov Region, administration of Bogdanovsky Rural Settlement told TASS on Sunday.

"Two apartments [on the second floor] were damaged completely; five more apartments sustained partial damages," a source in the administration said.

There is a threat of collapse in the building, which complicates work of rescuers. The house is disconnected from the gas supply at present.

Two individuals were hospitalized after the gas explosion, the regional department of emergencies told reporters.

"According to the update, two individuals were injured. They are in the central municipal hospital of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky," the press service said.

Two more individuals died after the accident.

The domestic gas explosion occurred earlier in the two-storey house in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region. Roofing collapsed on the area of 50 square meters.

