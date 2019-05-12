Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Household gas explosion with fatality occurred in Rostov Region

Emergencies
May 12, 3:36 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Twelve people were evacuated and injured individuals were brought to the central municipal hospital of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky city

Share
1 pages in this article

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 12. /TASS/. One individual died and two others were injured as a result of the domestic gas explosion in a two-storey house in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region, press service of the regional emergencies department told reporters on Sunday.

"Information about the utility gas explosion in the two-storey residential house with sixteen apartments was received at 00.30 am Moscow time, Chistoozerny Village of the Kamensky District. Roofing of two apartments was damaged, according to tentative data. Two individuals were evacuated and delivered to the central city hospital. One person died, according to operating reports," the department says.

Twelve people were evacuated and injured individuals were brought to the central municipal hospital of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky city, the press service told TASS.

"We have only one injured, an old woman in a grave [condition]," the admission department of the hospital told TASS. "Clearing of debris started on the site," it said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army reaches Idlib border - TV
2
Belarus will not link oil pollution incident to Russia’s tax maneuver, president says
3
Household gas explosion with fatality occurred in Rostov Region
4
Russia becomes chief guest of Fourth Silk Road International EXPO in China’s Xian
5
Paleontologists find dinosaur fossils in Russia's Yakutia
6
Grenade launchers US handed to Ukraine are unlicensed copy of Russia’s RPG-7 - expert
7
US denies visas to several delegates from Russia intending to participate in UN event
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT