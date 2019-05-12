Household gas explosion with fatality occurred in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 12. /TASS/. One individual died and two others were injured as a result of the domestic gas explosion in a two-storey house in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region, press service of the regional emergencies department told reporters on Sunday.

"Information about the utility gas explosion in the two-storey residential house with sixteen apartments was received at 00.30 am Moscow time, Chistoozerny Village of the Kamensky District. Roofing of two apartments was damaged, according to tentative data. Two individuals were evacuated and delivered to the central city hospital. One person died, according to operating reports," the department says.

Twelve people were evacuated and injured individuals were brought to the central municipal hospital of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky city, the press service told TASS.

"We have only one injured, an old woman in a grave [condition]," the admission department of the hospital told TASS. "Clearing of debris started on the site," it said.