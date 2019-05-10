Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Body of fifth avalanche victim recovered in Altai Mountains - ministry

May 10, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the emergencies ministry, the risk of avalanches is high in the search area

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the body of fifth tourist, who died in an avalanche in the Altai Mountains in southwest Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The body of the fifth tourist was found. There has been no decision yet on its transportation to Gorno-Altaisk, because of bad weather," the ministry said.

A tourist group of nine people was swept away in an avalanche on the South Chui Ridge on May 6. Two young women managed to survive, but were able to report the incident only on May 8. According to the emergencies ministry, the risk of avalanches is high in the search area.

