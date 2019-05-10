Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bodies of 3 tourists died in avalanche in Altai have been identified

Emergencies
May 10, 6:54 UTC+3 BARNAUL

On May 6, a group of tourists came under an avalanche in the South Chuya Range area. Seven people died

© Press Service of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Tyva Republic/TASS

BARNAUL, May 10. /TASS/. Relatives identified the bodies of three tourists who died in an avalanche in the Altai Republic on Monday, a representative of the regional department of Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Friday.

"The bodies of the three dead that were brought to Gorno-Altaisk, have been identified," the agency’s source said.

On May 6, a group of tourists came under an avalanche in the South Chuya Range area. Seven people died. Two young women who survived could not report about the accident immediately as there was no connection there [in the mountains].

Rescuers continue the search for the bodies. By now four dead have been found and three of them were delivered by helicopter to Gorno-Altaisk for identification and for conducting a forensic medical examination.

