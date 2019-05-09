Russian journalist Sergei Dorenko dies in Moscow after falling off motorbike - source

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Celebrated journalist Sergei Dorenko has died after falling off his motorcycle in downtown Moscow, a source with healthcare services told TASS.

"Dorenko was riding his motorcycle in the city center when he had a heart attack. He fell off the motorbike. Passers-by called for an ambulance, but the doctors could not save his life," the source said adding the accident occurred in Nikoloyamskaya Street.

Dorenko worked for Channel One, Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station and other media outlets. He was head of Govorit Moskva (Moscow Speaking) radio station.