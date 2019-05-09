Rescuers find body of fourth tourist who died in Altai mountain avalanche

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the body of the fourth tourist out of seven people who had died in an avalanche in the Altai Mountains in West Siberia, the Investigative Committee’s local branch told TASS on Thursday.

"The body of the fourth dead tourist has been found. It has not yet been delivered to Gorno-Altaisk for identification," the investigators said.

The bodies of three tourists found earlier have been identified, the investigators said.

A tourist group of nine people was swept away in an avalanche on the South Chui Ridge on May 6. Two girls managed to survive. The survivors were able to report the incident only on May 8. Rescuers are searching for the other tourists at the site of the avalanche descent. They found the bodies of two men and one women on May 8 and delivered them aboard a helicopter to Gorno-Altaisk for identification and a forensic study.