Court sentences football players Kokorin and Mamayev to real prison terms

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow's Presnensky court has found Alexander Kokorin, Pavel Mamaev, Kirill Kokorin and Alexander Protasovitsky guilty of initiating brawls in the center of Moscow.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Alexander Kokorin to 18 months in jail, Mamaev - to 17 months in jail. Kirill Kokorin received 18 months in jail and Alexander Protasovitsky will serve a 17-month long jail term.

The accused will remain in custody until their verdicts come into effect.

Today, the court ruled that Kokorin and Mamaev’s actions did not conspire to commit the crimes and eliminated the corresponding Penal Code Article from the verdict, TASS reported. "Charging the defendants with Article 213 part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code is excessive," the judge said.

On October 8, 2018, the football players, as well as Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky, got involved in two brawls in downtown Moscow. In the first conflict, which occurred at about 08:30 am Moscow time near Peking Hotel, a Mercedes was damaged and its driver Vitaly Solovchuk was beaten. The car belongs to a Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova. The company moved to a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street later, where director of a department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak was beaten up. One of them also hit director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, who tried to calm the young people down, in the face.

Kokorin and Mamaev were charged with hooliganism and battery. Following a medical examination of their victims, the count of ‘battery’ was changed to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

The victim, Ministry of Industry and Trade official Denis Pak, is satisfied with the verdicts, his official representative Natalia Shatikhina told TASS.