NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. One student was killed in a school shooting outside of Denver, Colorado, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The student, whose name is not disclosed, was injured in the shooting and died later in the hospital.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said earlier that 8 people were injured in the shooting. They were all hospitalized.

The authorities say that two suspects were detained. They were both students of the school.