TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude rocked the north-east of Japan on Wednesday, Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 50 km in the Iwate prefecture.

No injuries or damages were reported. A tsunami alert was initially issued but was recalled after several minutes.

The earthquake was felt in the norhtern and north-eastern parts of the country, including the prefectures of Iwate, Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima.