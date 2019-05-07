Kiev court prolongs arrest of Russian reporter Vyshinsky until July 22

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. The Podolsky District Court of Kiev has prolonged the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky until July 22, the reporter’s attorney Andrey Domansky informed TASS.

"The court has prolonged the arrest of Kirill Vyshinsky until July 22," he said.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, charging him with treason and illegal gun trafficking. The Kherson city court arrested him for two months on May 17, 2018, after which the arrest was prolonged several times. If convicted, the reporter faces a jail term of up to 15 years.