Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev court prolongs arrest of Russian reporter Vyshinsky until July 22

Emergencies
May 07, 19:29 UTC+3 KIEV

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, charging him with treason and illegal gun trafficking

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian journalists ask Ukrainian president-elect Zelensky to free reporter Vyshinsky

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. The Podolsky District Court of Kiev has prolonged the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky until July 22, the reporter’s attorney Andrey Domansky informed TASS.

"The court has prolonged the arrest of Kirill Vyshinsky until July 22," he said.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, charging him with treason and illegal gun trafficking. The Kherson city court arrested him for two months on May 17, 2018, after which the arrest was prolonged several times. If convicted, the reporter faces a jail term of up to 15 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
2
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
3
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
4
Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss situation in Venezuela, Ukraine
5
Press review: Moscow plane tragedy may ground SSJ 100s and Putin-Trump call may sway Kiev
6
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
7
Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT