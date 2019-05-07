Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s FSB detains 7 members of nationalist organization for race crimes

Emergencies
May 07, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

he group’s leaders and members propagated a nationalist ideology and systematically recruited and brainwashed new members and incited inter-ethnic discord

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained seven members of a nationalist organization for committing race crimes, the FSB’s public relations center has said.

The detentions in Moscow, the Moscow Region and Vladimir were carried out on May 7, 2019 within the framework of a criminal case opened by the Investigative Committee. The detainees are suspected of complicity in violent and extremist crimes in the territory of Russia. The nationalists committed race crimes in Moscow, Vladimir and Ryazan. Traumatic weapons and knives were used in the attacks.

The group’s leaders and members propagated a nationalist ideology and systematically recruited and brainwashed new members and incited inter-ethnic discord, the FSB said.

The detainees’ homes were searched. The operatives confiscated traumatic and blade weapons, gear, emblems, means of communication and information storage modules containing documental confirmation the detainees had committed criminal offenses.

The criminal case was opened over the incitement of inter-ethnic discord.

