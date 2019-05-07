More than 51,000 people evacuated in Moscow during new wave of hoax bomb calls

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. More than 51,000 people from 54 facilities in Moscow were evacuated last Monday following a new wave of bomb hoaxes, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A total of 54 facilities received anonymous bomb calls, and 51,000 people were evacuated because of that. About 460 policemen and more than 140 vehicles were involved to check the anonymous calls," the source said.

According to the source, there were shopping malls, the Novitel hotel and a VTB bank among the "mined" facilities. All organizations were checked, and no explosive devices were found there.