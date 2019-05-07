Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 51,000 people evacuated in Moscow during new wave of hoax bomb calls

Emergencies
May 07, 12:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a law enforcement source, there were shopping malls, the Novitel hotel and a VTB bank among the "mined" facilities

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. More than 51,000 people from 54 facilities in Moscow were evacuated last Monday following a new wave of bomb hoaxes, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A total of 54 facilities received anonymous bomb calls, and 51,000 people were evacuated because of that. About 460 policemen and more than 140 vehicles were involved to check the anonymous calls," the source said.

According to the source, there were shopping malls, the Novitel hotel and a VTB bank among the "mined" facilities. All organizations were checked, and no explosive devices were found there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
2
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
3
Number of people hospitalized after air crash at Sheremetyevo Airport reaches 10
4
Ukrainians laying flowers at Russian embassy in memory of plane crash victims
5
More than 51,000 people evacuated in Moscow during new wave of hoax bomb calls
6
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
7
Turkish military servicemen to start training course to use S-400 systems in late May
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT