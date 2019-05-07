Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea expresses condolences to Russia over Sheremetyevo plane fire

Emergencies
May 07, 4:48 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

PYONGYANG, May 7. /TASS/. Chairman of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Choe Ryong-hae has sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin offering condolences over the plane fire accident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

According to KCNA, "Choe Ryong-hae said in the telegram that he expresses deepest condolences and sympathies to the president, those injured and the families of victims."

"We share with the Russian people the grief and bitterness of this unexpected accident in friendly Russia and sincerely wish the soonest liquidation of the catastrophe's aftermath by the active measures of the president and Russian government. We also wish peace to the families of the victims," the telegram said.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.

