Over 50 flights cancelled at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on May 6, 7

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Over 50 flights have been cancelled at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport until 12:00 (09:00 GMT) on May 7, according to the airport’s online flight information board.

As many as 32 flights scheduled between 18:00 and 23:59 on May 6 have been cancelled, as well as 22 flights scheduled before 12:00 on May 7.

Russia’s national airline Aeroflot has cancelled a total of 46 flights on May 6 and 7 and delayed another 17 on May 6.

On May 5, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Aeroflot crash-landed at Sheremetyevo airport. The flight, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, had a total of 78 people on board. According to recent data, the accident killed 41. Six were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry said.

An investigation has been opened under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (air safety violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence). Several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions, a technical malfunction and the pilots’ incompetence.