Prosecutor demands prison terms of up to 18 months for Russian footballers Kokorin, Mamaev

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Prosecutors demand prison terms of up to 18 months for Russian footballers Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin, who face hooliganism charges after several brawls in central Moscow last fall.

"I ask to find guilty on a set of accounts and sentence Alexander Kokorin to one year and six months to a minimum security penal facility and Pavel Mamaev to one year and five month to a minimum security penal facility," Prosecutor Svetlana Tarasova said addressing a trial in the Presnensky Court of Moscow on Monday.

The prosecutor stated that according to witnesses’ accounts of events both suspects were guilty of all charges pressed against them.

"The prosecution views the stance of the suspects in the court as an attempt to evade the punishment for what they had done. They had intentions of inflicting bodily harm and such intentions emerged early in the morning in the ‘Egoist’ night club," Tarasova said.

The prosecution also demanded that two more suspects in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - must be sentenced to 17 and 18 months respectively to a penal facility.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several brawls in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

The count of hooliganism, which stipulates a prison term of up to seven years, remained unchanged. However, the count of premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries stipulates a prison term of up to two years, just like the count of battery.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

The Moscow police detained the footballers in October on charges of battery and hooliganism.