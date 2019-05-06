Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Aeroflot sends first Murmansk-Moscow flight after plane fire at Sheremetyevo

Emergencies
May 06, 6:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The plane took off at 05:31 Moscow time instead of 02:50

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. Flight SU1323 of Aeroflot Airlines, which was delayed for almost three hours, flew from Murmansk to Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Monday morning. This is the first flight of the airline in this destination after the tragedy that occurred with the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft on Sunday in Moscow, an official with Aeroflot company told TASS.

"The plane took off at 05:31 Moscow time," the official said.

Earlier it was reported that the departure was originally scheduled for 02:50 Moscow time but was delayed twice.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday. According to the latest data, 37 people survived, 41 people died.

