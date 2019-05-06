Russian Politics & Diplomacy
A US citizen died in a plane fire at Sheremetyevo - source

Emergencies
May 06, 2:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The emergency services told that his name is Jeremy Brooks

© Maxim Grigoriyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A US citizen was aboard the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner, which had caught fire during an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport, a source with the emergency services told TASS.

"Jeremy Brooks is on the list of dead passengers. He was a US citizen," the source said.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

According to the latest data, 37 people survived, 41 people died. Six people have been taken to hospital, the Health Ministry reported.

