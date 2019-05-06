Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin offers his condolences over plane fire incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo

Emergencies
May 06, 1:15 UTC+3

Russian President ordered to investigate its causes

© Alexey Nikolsky/Russia's presidential press sercive/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences over the deadly plane fire incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and ordered to investigate its causes, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The president was informed about the crash," he said.

"The president extends his deep condolences to those who lost their near and dear in this incident," Peskov said, adding that the president ordered to conduct the most thorough investigation to find out the causes of it.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died in the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport, Yelena Markovskaya, spokesperson for the Moscow interregional transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.

In total 78 people were onboard, 37 of them survived, including four crew members.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people.

