At least 13 die in plane fire at Moscow airport

Emergencies
May 05, 21:07 UTC+3

The passenger jet has caught fire while landing

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. At least 13 people have died in the plane fire at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, six more were hurt, a source in Moscow’s medical services told TASS on Sunday.

"According to the latest reports, 13 people have died, six were hurt. A number of passengers are missing," the source said.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crew members was bound from Sheremetyevo for Russia’s northwestern city of Murmansk when it requested emergency landing. It caught fire while landing.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violation of safety rules entailing the death of two or more people.

