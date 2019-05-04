Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Boeing provides technical assistance in investigating Florida plane incident

Emergencies
May 04, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, a Boeing 737 commercial plane carrying 136 people skidded off the runway during the landing near Jacksonville, Florida, ending up in the river

TASS, May 4. Boeing is providing technical assistance as part of an investigation launched after a plane manufactured by the company skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, sliding into the river, the corporation said in a statement posted on its website.

"Boeing is providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as the agency conducts its investigation," the statement reads.

On Friday, a Boeing 737 commercial plane carrying 136 people skidded off the runway during the landing near Jacksonville, Florida, ending up in the river. All passengers and crew members are alive, 21 people have been taken to the hospital.

The plane operated by Miami Air International was arriving from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

