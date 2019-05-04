Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four soldiers injured, one dead after ammunition explosion in the Urals

Emergencies
May 04, 11:18 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

According to preliminary data, the military servicemen, violating safety requirements, lighted a campfire, which caused the explosion of ammunition

YEKATERINBURG, May 4. /TASS/. Five military servicemen have been wounded after the ammunition exploded at a shooting range in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region, one of them died of wounds, the press service of the Central Military District told reporters on Saturday.

"The Central Military District’s commission and the military prosecutor’s office are ascertaining the circumstances of the accident that occurred at a shooting range in the Sverdlovsk Region, which killed one military servicemen, while four others were wounded. According to preliminary data, on May 3, 2019, the military servicemen, violating safety requirements, lighted a campfire, which caused the explosion of ammunition," the press service said.

It added that the wounded individuals had been promptly taken to the garrison’s military hospital where they received the necessary medical care.

Show more
