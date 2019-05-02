India evacuates about 1 million people due to approaching cyclone - TV

NEW DELHI, May 2. /TASS/. Authorities are evacuating about 1 million people from the state of Odisha due to approaching cyclone Fani that is expected to strike the shore on Friday. NDTV channel reported on Thursday that the Odisha state administration is creating temporary accommodation camps for refugees and is preparing for a big flood.

"We are working, and we still have time to evacuate people from the coastal areas," a representative for the Odisha government said, according to the TV channel.

Cyclone Fani is moving from the Bay of Bengal carrying powerful rains and winds of up to 200 km per hour. According to various assessments, it will be the most powerful cyclone to strike Odisha since 2014. Winds and rains threaten people’s lives: in 1999 a similar storm caused the death of more than 10,000 people, so the state’s government decided to evacuate residents of coastal villages.

The cyclone may also strike some areas of the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.