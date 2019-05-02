Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

India evacuates about 1 million people due to approaching cyclone - TV

Emergencies
May 02, 21:40 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

Cyclone Fani is moving from the Bay of Bengal carrying powerful rains and winds of up to 200 km per hour

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, May 2. /TASS/. Authorities are evacuating about 1 million people from the state of Odisha due to approaching cyclone Fani that is expected to strike the shore on Friday. NDTV channel reported on Thursday that the Odisha state administration is creating temporary accommodation camps for refugees and is preparing for a big flood.

"We are working, and we still have time to evacuate people from the coastal areas," a representative for the Odisha government said, according to the TV channel.

Cyclone Fani is moving from the Bay of Bengal carrying powerful rains and winds of up to 200 km per hour. According to various assessments, it will be the most powerful cyclone to strike Odisha since 2014. Winds and rains threaten people’s lives: in 1999 a similar storm caused the death of more than 10,000 people, so the state’s government decided to evacuate residents of coastal villages.

The cyclone may also strike some areas of the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zelensky says Ukraine and Russia share only state border, have nothing else in common
2
India evacuates about 1 million people due to approaching cyclone - TV
3
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on death of four military servicemen in Syria
4
Lavrov denounces US’ statement about Russia’s role in situation in Venezuela as wrong
5
Wintershall and Dea of Mikhail Fridman complete merger
6
Thousands attend rally against abolishing Russian schools in Riga
7
US meddling in Venezuelan affairs may lead to collapse - Russian foreign ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT