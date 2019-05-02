Four injured after man opens gunfire in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Police have detained a man who went on a shooting spree in Moscow, wounding four people, the Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 1.00 a.m. in the town of Moskovsky, in Moscow’s southwest. Police, who arrived at the scene, found out that a conflict had broken out at a dog area among several citizens.

"One of them rushed home, took a pump-action shotgun, according to preliminary information, and shot his opponents several times. Four people were wounded," the police said.

The victims were hospitalized, and later three of them were released. The shooter has been taken to a police station. A criminal case into hooliganism has been launched.