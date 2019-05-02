Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Empty grenade cases dating back to WWII discovered in baggage at Railway Station in Moscow

Emergencies
May 02, 1:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The man, who turned out to be a digger, was taken to a police station. An investigation is being carried out into the incident

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Police have found several empty grenade cases dating back to the Great Patriotic War in a baggage at Moscow’s Yaroslavsky Railway Station, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Objects resembling grenades were found in a man’s baggage. According to preliminary information, these are several grenade cases that turned out to be empty," the source said, adding that the munitions are dating back to the Great Patriotic War.

The man, who turned out to be a digger, was taken to a police station. An investigation is being carried out into the incident.

According to earlier reports, Yaroslavsky Railway Station was checked by police officers following an anonymous bomb call.

