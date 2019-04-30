Two sailors die onboard Russian motor ship en route to South Africa

VLADIVOSTOK, April 30. /TASS/. Two members of the Vasily Golovnin ship owned by Fesco were killed in unclear circumstances while the vessel was going to South Africa, the press service of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Primorsky Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"Fesco informed us on the death of two sailors while the Vasily Golovnin vessel was going to South Africa, as they are obliged to notify us in such cases. Still, the reasons behind the death of the sailors are unknown yet. They will emerge only after the vessel’s arrival to Russia and an autopsy," a press service official said.

It will happen not later than in 15 days, she said. A commission was established to investigate the reasons behind the deaths, which includes a representative for the Federation of Trade Unions.

Fesco’s press service confirmed the sailors’ death to TASS. "We confirm the fact of the death of two crew members of the Vasily Golovnin diesel motor vessel during an Antarctic expedition. The reasons behind the death are unknown yet; an investigation is underway," the press service reported.

The Vasilly Golovnin was earlier reported to have ended the supply of Indian scientific stations in the Antarctic and headed to Cape Town. During the stations’ supply the diesel-electric ship faced difficult ice conditions and stormy weather, and after delivering cargoes to a station the vessel took almost a month to get out of the ice floe.