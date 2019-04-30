Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two sailors die onboard Russian motor ship en route to South Africa

Emergencies
April 30, 9:22 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

A commission was established to investigate the reasons behind the deaths

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, April 30. /TASS/. Two members of the Vasily Golovnin ship owned by Fesco were killed in unclear circumstances while the vessel was going to South Africa, the press service of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Primorsky Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"Fesco informed us on the death of two sailors while the Vasily Golovnin vessel was going to South Africa, as they are obliged to notify us in such cases. Still, the reasons behind the death of the sailors are unknown yet. They will emerge only after the vessel’s arrival to Russia and an autopsy," a press service official said.

It will happen not later than in 15 days, she said. A commission was established to investigate the reasons behind the deaths, which includes a representative for the Federation of Trade Unions.

Fesco’s press service confirmed the sailors’ death to TASS. "We confirm the fact of the death of two crew members of the Vasily Golovnin diesel motor vessel during an Antarctic expedition. The reasons behind the death are unknown yet; an investigation is underway," the press service reported.

The Vasilly Golovnin was earlier reported to have ended the supply of Indian scientific stations in the Antarctic and headed to Cape Town. During the stations’ supply the diesel-electric ship faced difficult ice conditions and stormy weather, and after delivering cargoes to a station the vessel took almost a month to get out of the ice floe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT